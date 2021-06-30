VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Gist

Walt Disney World announces return of in-person running events

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE/RUNDISNEY
  • Screenshot via YouTube/runDisney

Doctor Who and the MCU be damned. The two most intense fandoms on Earth are Disney nuts and running nerds. So, it's fair to say that a year off of running events at Disney bottled up a ton of energy with nowhere to go.

Luckily, we won't get to see what happens when an ultra-fit Frozen fan goes nuclear. Disney just announced the return of several of its runs, starting this fall.




The first event is a half-marathon in November, before a full marathon in January. After another half-marathon in February, the slate of events wraps with a springtime weekend in March. Take a look at the events below.


Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend: November 4-7, 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend: January 5-9, 2022
Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend: February 24-27, 2022
runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend: March 31-April 3, 2022





