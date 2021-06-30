Walt Disney World announces return of in-person running events

click to enlarge Screenshot via YouTube/runDisney

Every mile, still magic. ✨ We can’t wait to welcome you back, just in time to celebrate #DisneyWorld50! Learn more about the 2021- 2022 #runDisney race season: — runDisney (@runDisney) June 30, 2021

and the MCU be damned. The two most intense fandoms on Earth are Disney nuts and running nerds. So, it's fair to say that a year off of running events at Disney bottled up a ton of energy with nowhere to go.Luckily, we won't get to see what happens when an ultra-fitfan goes nuclear. Disney just announced the return of several of its runs, starting this fall.The first event is a half-marathon in November, before a full marathon in January. After another half-marathon in February, the slate of events wraps with a springtime weekend in March. Take a look at the events below.November 4-7, 2021January 5-9, 2022February 24-27, 2022March 31-April 3, 2022