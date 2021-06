Corner Pizza Bar to move into vacant Market on Magnolia space in downtown Orlando

click image Photo courtesy Italian House Restaurant/Facebook

The unlucky space at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. in downtown Orlando — once home to Frank 'N Steins and then food hall Market on Magnolia — will see a new tenant this summer ready to try their luck.As reported by the Orlando Business Journal, the Corner Pizza Bar is moving into the building downtown, vacant since late last year, with a projected opening in August.There's nothing in the way of a social media presence or menu up online for Corner Pizza yet, but it is owned by some of the same folks behind the Italian House Restaurant in the Hourglass District. Also from, the restaurant has requested an alcohol beverage license from the City of Orlando late last month.With longtime downtown pizza purveyors Gitto's and Planet Pizza so close at hand, the competition will be fierce.