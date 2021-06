Colonial Lanes purchased by Mathers Social Gathering owners to 'bring back bowling to downtown'

click to enlarge Photo by Jessica Bryce Young

There's been a massive hole (er, gutter) in Orlando's social life since dive bar/bowling alley par excellence Colonial Lanes closed three years ago . According to a new report from Orlando Business Journal , pinheads can stop pining for the past. The team behind Aloha Beautiful and Mathers Social Gathering have purchased what's left of the space, with the hopes of reviving the bowling alley.The ownership group said that they want to transform the part of the building that wasn't turned into storage . Romi Mawardi of Team Marketing Group said the new space will include areas for the D1 Training gym, a Robinson Café coffee bar, a restaurant and, of course, bowling."We're going to bring back bowling to downtown," Mawardi said of the future of the property that sold this month for $2.8 million.The group has yet to set an opening date.