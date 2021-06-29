VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Walt Disney World names new park ambassadors for 2022-2023

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA JEFF VAHLE/INSTAGRAM
  • Image via Jeff Vahle/Instagram
Walt Disney World shared the names of its newest park ambassadors today. The top-billed cast members of the park will represent their employer over the next two years.

This morning at Epcot, Ali Manion and Raevon Redding were announced as the new ambassadors during a ceremony.




According to the Orlando Sentinel, both ambassadors started their Disney World careers as entertainers. Currently, Manion works as an entertainment guest experience manager at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Redding works on the guest experience team at the Magic Kingdom.

“At the end of the day, Raevon and I are both here for our cast members. They inspire us. They’re the reason that I wanted to pursue this opportunity — to represent them because they are resilient," Manion said following the ceremony. "They are passionate. They are just incredible.”


These brand-new ambassadors are taking over Stephen Lim and Marilyn West, who had their reign extended because of the coronavirus pandemic and will end their term officially at the end of 2021.

Park President Jeff Vahle thanked West and Lim during the ceremony for their service during their terms.

"I just want to say thank you for your positivity, for your bright light during the tough times that you've helped us through," Vahle said.
Disney's ambassador program dates back to 1965 when Walt Disney chose the first ambassador, Julie Reihm.

"Disney Ambassadors serve as the Resort's 'Emissaries of Goodwill,' media representatives and as official hosts to Resort guests," says Disney's public affairs website.




