Orlando's Museum of Illusions to host 'puppy paw-ty' in September

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Museum of Illusiosn Orlando

Icon Park attraction the Museum of Illusions has announced a second 'Puppy Paw-ty' set for September. And though your furry friend won't be able to fully enjoy the museum's optical tricks and treats,be able to indulge in some pretty mind-bending photo ops. It's Christmas card time, is what we're saying.The one day only event on Saturday, Sept. 25 will see the Museum throwing its doors open to you and your dog to take in the Museum's optical illusions and tricks of perception.Once inside, you know what to do: snap admittedly darling selfies. As will your dog: sniff butts and/or wag its tail bemusedly.Tickets are on sale now. The Puppy Paw-ty goes from 8-11 a.m. Dog admissions for the day is $29.95 and tickets for a time slot must be purchased in advance.