Mills 50 Korean mainstay Shin Jung reopens two years after devastating fire

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/Shin Jung

Two years after a fire that virtually destroyed the decades-old Mills 50 restaurant Shin Jung, the Korean spot is slowly reopening.The restaurant has been steadily rebuilding after suffering a near total loss of the building in a 2019 fire. The restaurant owners started a GoFundMe shortly after the overnight blaze erupted at the frequentwinner and have been sharing updates on their renovation progress ever since. A recent Facebook post moved away from shots of newly installed seating and bars to announce that the store was open for takeout."We are excited to announce that the time has finally come for us to re-open! The first phase of our soft opening will start with TAKE-OUT ORDERS ONLY," the restaurant shared on Facbook. "Our full menu (aside from unmarinated meats) will be available to order through our website, via phone, and UberEats."Earlier this week, they shared that their dining room is coming together. They expect to open to dine-in guests in the near future.