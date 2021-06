Brit techno and house god Carl Cox to spin in Orlando this autumn

click image Photo courtesy Carl Cox/Facebook

Carl Cox: Flexin'

British techno/house godfather Carl Cox is playing a few select North American dates this autumn, and Orlando will be hosting one of them.Cos is set to play Miami, Washington D.C. and Orlando in early October, thanks to promoters Factory 93. The Orlando appearance will be at downtown's Vanguard club. on Friday, Oct. 1 — the kickoff show for the triumvirate of appearances, no less.Since the 1980s, Cox has been a trailblazing producer and in-demand DJ worldwide playing clubs and festivals all over the world, with forays into disco, techno, hip-hop, acid house and rave.He started making his own music in 1991 with his 1995mix becoming a classic of the genre (with sales figures to match). And he was a resident DJ at Space in party haven Ibiza for nearly 15 years — which in all likelihood means that he got approximately two hours of sleep the entire run.Tickets to this October engagement are on sale through Factory 93 now.