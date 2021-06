Shaquille O'Neal endorses Aramis Ayala for Val Demings' seat in Congress

Former Orlando Magic player and current Windermere homeowner Shaquille O'Neal endorsed Aramis Ayala in her campaign to take over Val Demings' congressional seat.Demings has her eye on ousting longtime Florida senator Marco Rubio and the leap to the upper house has left a vacuum. In its wake, many Central Florida movers and shakers have thrown in to replace Demings in the solidly Democratic district."When I'm on the court, I play with teammates I trust to get the job done, Shaq said in a taped endorsement."The same goes for leaders we elect to represent us. I'm supporting Aramis Ayala for Congress because we need bold action and principled leadership."Ayala is staring down a challenge from State Rep. Randolph Bracy and civil rights attorney Natalie Jackson , who have both announced campaigns for to represent House district FL-10.