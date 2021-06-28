VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 28, 2021

The Heard

The Chainsmokers, Diplo to get 'wet 'n wild' at waterpark music festival

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM

click image Diplo on left, sadly Ric Flair not included. - PHOTO COURTESY DIPLO/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Diplo/Instagram
  • Diplo on left, sadly Ric Flair not included.
There's another electronic dance fest coming to the Orlando area this summer, with big-name headliners the Chainsmokers and sticky-fingered Crocs enthusiast Diplo set to throw down at Kissimmee's Sunset Walk.

The E11EVEN Beach Club Water Park Festival (a mouthful) will be held at Sunset Walk on Aug. 20-21. The pop-up fest is brought to you by the minds behind the E11EVEN Miami nightclub.



The concept behind the event is simple yet effective: enjoy live music while going on waterslides and pruning in wave pools. You got your chocolate in my peanut butter, your EDC in my Water Mania, etc.

Around 30 other acts will be added to the two-day pop-up in the coming weeks. The musicians and DJs will be spread over several stages, including a main stage, Electro stage and Deep House stage.

Tickets for this fest are currently on sale through E11EVEN.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 23-29: Patterson Hood, Ann Wilson, Skate of Emergency
Teenage Bottlerocket jump into the great unknown with 'Safety First, Party Second' tour
Soseki, a cozy 10-seat 'modern omakase,' brings creativity and spectacle to Winter Park
Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Kombu Sushi Ramen serves popular tastes in a somewhat neglected sector of Winter Park
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. NBCUniversal CEO shares a ton of new details on Epic Universe theme park in unexpectedly frank interview Read More

  2. Poppin’ 4th of July fireworks, events and parties in Orlando and Central Florida, 2021 Read More

  3. Royal Caribbean plans to keep unvaccinated guests away by making cruises expensive and uncomfortable for them Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz got roasted by a top U.S. military leader over critical race theory Read More

  5. Shaquille O'Neal endorses Aramis Ayala for Val Demings' seat in Congress Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 23, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation