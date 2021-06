The Chainsmokers, Diplo to get 'wet 'n wild' at waterpark music festival

click image Photo courtesy Diplo/Instagram

Diplo on left, sadly Ric Flair not included.

There's another electronic dance fest coming to the Orlando area this summer, with big-name headliners the Chainsmokers and sticky-fingered Crocs enthusiast Diplo set to throw down at Kissimmee's Sunset Walk.The E11EVEN Beach Club Water Park Festival ) will be held at Sunset Walk on Aug. 20-21. The pop-up fest is brought to you by the minds behind the E11EVEN Miami nightclub.The concept behind the event is simple yet effective: enjoy live music while going on waterslides and pruning in wave pools. You got your chocolate in my peanut butter, your EDC in my Water Mania , etc.Around 30 other acts will be added to the two-day pop-up in the coming weeks. The musicians and DJs will be spread over several stages, including a main stage, Electro stage and Deep House stage.Tickets for this fest are currently on sale through E11EVEN.