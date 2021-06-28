Camp Ivanhoe returns this week at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

click to enlarge Photo via Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Like many local businesses, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company had to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic. Their gameified solution, Camp Ivanhoe, offered merit badges to summertime quenchers who came out for their beers.While the world is considerably more open than it was last summer, the Soused Scouts badges are returning after proving to be a hit. All this week, the brewery is offering limited merit badges for its fans. The second annual Camp Ivanhoe is in-person, with daily challenges and fun prizes."S'more" Imperial Stout can release and S'mores kit package. Cook these up over the campfire while enjoying the beer and earn your Cooking badge.“Apple-y Ever After” Apple Sour can release with Axe Throwing. Earn your Lumberjack Badge and dress up in your best Mountain Man Attire. Collaboration with The Lost Bros.“Tie-Dye-Rye” Pale Ale can release with white branded tee and tie dying kit. Earn your Arts and Crafts badge either in the taproom or at home."WAPOW" NE IPA can release with Comic Book themed trivia. We will be offering both the 7pm Tasty Trivia and the exam throughout the day to earn your Knowledge BadgePick up a mixed 4-pack of IPBCo beers and join us for a Community Clean Up with Keep Orland Beautiful to earn Community Badge.All Camp Ivanhoe Beers Available. First day to collect your backpack for earning all your badges during the week!Adult Summer Camp Games: No Badges, Just Honor. We will be allowing teams to sign up ahead of time in our first annual Adult Summer Camp Games! Must register in advance and limited teams of 4 for $40 per team that includes all beer needed for the competition.