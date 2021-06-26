Poppin’ 4th of July fireworks, events and parties in Orlando and Central Florida, 2021

click to enlarge

This is a running list — we will continue to add 4th of July events as we receive them.

SATURDAY, JULY 3, 2021

City of Longwood Independence Day Celebration

Join us on Saturday for the first-ever Independence Day Celebration at Reiter Park, featuring a Tom Petty tribute band, 12 food trucks, a full bar, assorted vendors and the best fireworks show in town. Free parking for the event located at the back lot of Orlando Health South Seminole, Longwood City Hall Complex and the Longwood Sunrail Station. Reiter Park, 311 Warren Ave., Longwood, 5 p.m., free

Free Fireworks at Old Town

An entire day of fun including entertainment including Luke the Juggler and Sphere’s Bubble Show, traditional classic cars, and live music on the Old Town Main Stage. Fireworks begins approximately at 9:30 p.m. after the Saturday Classic Car Cruise. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, noon, free, myoldtownusa.com

IndepenDance Day Weekend Fete

Three Brothers presents a dance party with Bugz, Big Band, Sasso & Jabby, Jugo and more. Majestic Event Center, 801 N. John Young Parkway, 9 p.m., $35-$1,500, eventbrite.com

Project USA: 4th of July House Party

Ten-hour party with nonstop music, food and live entertainment. You must be 18+ to enter, 21+ to drink. Project X House, 1206 41st St., 8 p.m., $10-$25, eventbrite.com

Red Hot & Vroom!

The Maitland Stage Band returns with their big band sound in a tribute to Thad Jones, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. Refreshments available for purchase. Venue on the Lake, 641 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland, 4 p.m., free, maitlandciviccenter.com

Sounds of Wekiva 4th of July Celebration

Live performances by Life on Mars, Skinny McGee & His Mayhem Makers, Florida Man, and Angelika Fumero & Every Which Way. VIP upgrades include select beer, food, and front row access to the stage. Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood, noon-10 p.m., $5-$100, wekivaisland.com

Star Spangled Weekend Celebration

A two-day celebration packed with live entertainment, with a firework display Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., free, sunsetwalk.com

WJRR’s Native Noise IndieBANDence Day

Hosted by Supa Dave and featuring live performances by Hollowbrook, Dare Defy, I Owe Nothing and Noself. Pairs of Earthday Birthday, Rebel Rock, Warlando and Central Florida Metal Fest tickets will be raffled off at the show. The Haven at Forsyth, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, 7 p.m., $5-$10, eventbrite.com

SUNDAY, JULY 4, 2021

The City of Davenport presents the largest firework display in Polk County, plus live bands and food and craft vendors. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Lewis Matthews Sports Complex, 400 W. Palm St., Davenport, 3 p.m., free

4th of July Celebration

The City of St. Cloud presents live musical performance from Harle Quin, a variety of food trucks, and a brilliant firework display at 9 p.m. Lakefront Park, 1104 Lakeshore Blvd., St. Cloud, 5 p.m., free

4th of July at Old Town

Finish off your July 4th weekend with 4th of July stilt walkers and 4th of July giant puppets from 2:30-5:30 p.m., a car show featuring classics and muscle cars, and live music on the Old Town Main Stage featuring the Epic Party Band playing from 4:30-8:15 p.m. Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, noon, free, myoldtownusa.com

4th of July Pancake Breakfast

If you like your pancakes the way you like your country … free! … then join the city of Windermere on the return of their annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast. You are encouraged to bring your own toppings; the city will provide the butter, syrup, pancakes, sausages and beverages. Last pancake flipped at 10:30 a.m. Town Square Park, 520 Main St., Windermere, 9-11 a.m., free, town.windermere.fl.us

4th of July Sober Potluck

Holidays can be difficult, especially when you’re actively choosing to not drink. Join the Sober Squad for an afternoon of food and friends on the 4th. Bring your favorite dish and alcohol-free drinks and come out to celebrate the holiday and make some new friends. Kraft Azalea Garden, 1365 Alabama Drive, Winter Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free, facebook.com/recoverorlando

4th of July Sunset and Fireworks Paddle

Paddle out to watch the sunset, then stay in the water to see downtown Orlando’s awesome fireworks show, which starts at 9:15. Off the water, check out the great food and drink spots in Ivanhoe Village. This is a beginner-friendly and kid-friendly paddle. Lake Ivanhoe Boat Ramp, 344 Northeast Ivanhoe Blvd., 8 p.m., $10-$140, eventbrite.com

Baldwin Park Freedom Fest

A 4th of July celebration with retail vendors on Broad Street and a variety of food vendors on the lakefront. Baldwin Park Village Center, free, 7 p.m., free, facebook.com/baldwinparkcommunityevents

City of Apopka July 4th Celebration

Family-friendly event at the Northwest Recreation Complex featuring musical performance by Midnight Mayhem, the ultimate dance party band, and a free fireworks celebration beginning at 9 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. No ticket required. Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, 7 p.m., free, apopka.net/events

Clermont’s Red, White & Boom

4th of July celebration at Waterfront Park with food trucks, DJ music, and fireworks over Lake Minneola. Waterfront Park, 330 Third St., Clermont, 6-10 p.m., free, clermontfl.gov

Firecracker 5K

Run, jog, walk, stroll or roll through downtown Avalon Park at this annual family fun run. Town Park, 3651 Avalon Park East Blvd., 7 a.m., $20-$30, avalonparkorlando.com

Fireworks at the Fountain

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer celebrates the 44th annual Fireworks at the Fountain with live entertainment, family-friendly fun, food and beverages, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Featuring a performance by the Orlando Concert Band. Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., 5 p.m., free, orlando.gov

Fourth of July at Avalon Park

Annual Fourth of July celebration in downtown Avalon Park features a wet/dry bounce park, community performances, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Kick off the event with the annual Bike Parade around Avalon Lake or show off your baking skills in the Apple Pie Bake-off. Downtown Avalon Park, 3680 Avalon Park East Blvd., 5 p.m., free, avalonparkorlando.com

Harpo’s Juke Joint Day Party

Live performance by Staci Russell and friends, DJ B-Side and DJ Herm T spinning neo-soul, old school and R&B, and a special Fourth of July food menu. AMVET Post 30, 315 Ferguson Drive, 5-10 p.m., $15-$60, eventbrite.com

July 4th Fireworks Watch Party on Lake Eola

Avoid the crowds and reserve your own table at World of Beer to enjoy the show. Reservations start at 8:30 p.m. and tickets include seating, a giant pretzel and two beers per person, or a bottle of wine/champagne. This is a rain or shine event. World of Beer, 431 E. Central Blvd., 8:30 p.m., $120-$360, facebook.com/wobdowntownorlando

MelBOOM 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

The City of Melbourne Parks & Recreation throws a “blast” of an event for the 4th of July, an experience that thousands of citizens and guests look forward to each year. Front Street Park, 2205 Front St., Melbourne, 9 p.m., free, melbourneflorida.org

Monumental 4th of July

A 4th of July celebration featuring spectacular fireworks. Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Drive, 6 p.m., free, kissimmee.gov

Orange Squad Independence Day 5K

Join the crew for a 5K walk, jog, run or meander to prepare for the Track Shack Watermelon 5K on July 5. Meet in the Panera parking lot at 7 a.m. 9607 Lake Nona Village Place, 7 a.m., free, nona.fm

Sounds of Wekiva 4th of July Celebration

Live performances by Blue Streak Mamas, Edan Archer Band, Rubber Soul Child, and Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists. VIP upgrades include select beer, food, and front row access to the stage. Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood, noon-10 p.m., $5-$100, wekivaisland.com

Star Spangled Sanford

Enjoy music, food and drinks, along the Riverwalk and the splash pad in Fort Mellon Park, then a 20-minute pyrotechnics show over Lake Monroe set to patriotic music. Sanford Riverwalk, East Seminole Boulevard, Sanford, 7 p.m., free, sanfordfl.gov

Star Spangled Weekend Celebration

Day two of a two-day celebration packed with live entertainment, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., free

The 4th of July: A Cancer Celebration

Performances by Pumpa, Pnut Deh Real Nut, Mic Love and more. Must be 18+ to enter, 21+ to drink. Rum Jungle, 5533 International Drive, 10 p.m., $20-$1,000, eventbrite.com





MONDAY, JULY 5, 2021

Celebrate the 4th on the 5th! Mayor Phil Anderson will lead a special presentation at 9 a.m. from the main stage which will include an “Oath of Allegiance” naturalization ceremony for citizenship applicants. The celebration will feature live patriotic music performed by the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble, a performance from OCPS Top Talent winner Elvis Avetis, and music from Sean Holcomb. Enjoy free watermelon, apple pies and water during the celebration while supplies last. Central Park West Meadow hosts a Kids Zone with carnival games, and the Winter Park History Museum, located at 200 W. New England Ave., will be open with free admission from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, 9 a.m.-noon, free, events.cityofwinterpark.org