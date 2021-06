The Pauses' Tierney Tough makes solo debut with new single and music video

click to enlarge Sean Dunn

Tierney Tough

click to enlarge Tierney Tough's 'A Farce to Reckon With'

Orlando's Tierney Tough has been involved in the music scene for so long and in so many capacities, most notably as the frontwoman of standard-bearing local indie-rock band the Pauses . But at long last, she's finally taking some time to do the solo thing.This week, Tough officially makes her solo debut with new single "Apartment 54," whose music video just premiered on Brooklyn Vegan. The song is the lead-up to the July 9th release of her debut EPa recording that flashes credits by the likes of longtime Pauses collaborator(Jawbox),(Cursive) and(Laura Stevenson, How To Dress Well).Besides being a lovely piano-led song, the great and whimsical music video continues in the long Pauses tradition of high values in both production and concept:The full EP will also have a limited edition vinyl and cassette release, available for pre-order now on Bandcamp. The vinyl box set takes on the theme of a polaroid film box with each track getting its own 5" lathe cut. The cassette gets a glitter makeover and includes a vintage pencil that Tierney's mom made for her as a child.