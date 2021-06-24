VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Heard

The Pauses' Tierney Tough makes solo debut with new single and music video

Posted By on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge Tierney Tough - SEAN DUNN
  • Sean Dunn
  • Tierney Tough
Orlando's Tierney Tough has been involved in the music scene for so long and in so many capacities, most notably as the frontwoman of standard-bearing local indie-rock band the Pauses. But at long last, she's finally taking some time to do the solo thing.

This week, Tough officially makes her solo debut with new single "Apartment 54," whose music video just premiered on Brooklyn Vegan.



The song is the lead-up to the July 9th release of her debut EP A Farce to Reckon With, a recording that flashes credits by the likes of longtime Pauses collaborator J. Robbins (Jawbox), Patrick Newbery (Cursive) and Shawn Alpay (Laura Stevenson, How To Dress Well).
click to enlarge Tierney Tough's 'A Farce to Reckon With'
  • Tierney Tough's 'A Farce to Reckon With'
Besides being a lovely piano-led song, the great and whimsical music video continues in the long Pauses tradition of high values in both production and concept:
The full EP will also have a limited edition vinyl and cassette release, available for pre-order now on Bandcamp. The vinyl box set takes on the theme of a polaroid film box with each track getting its own 5" lathe cut. The cassette gets a glitter makeover and includes a vintage pencil that Tierney's mom made for her as a child.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


