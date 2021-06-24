VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Gist

Scranton heads south: 'The Office' cast members announced as special guests at MegaCon

Posted By on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 4:20 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY NBC
  • Photo courtesy NBC
MegaCon has added four salespeople to their team, and it's more than just your average bean-counters. Organizers announced this week that a quartet of cast members of comfort-watching staple The Office have been confirmed for this summer's convention in Orlando.

From Dunder Mifflin's filed office in Scranton, Orlando fans will get to have face time with David Koechner (Todd Packer), Leslie Baker (Stanley Hudson), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) and Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez).



The quartet will participate in a panel discussion as well as the requisite photo ops and signing sessions. The Office cast members join Dr. Who's Christopher Eccleston, William Shatner and Brendan Fraser as just a few of the celebrity guests on hand at this year's convention.

MegaCon happens on Aug. 12-15 at the the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 23-29: Patterson Hood, Ann Wilson, Skate of Emergency
Teenage Bottlerocket jump into the great unknown with 'Safety First, Party Second' tour
Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Kombu Sushi Ramen serves popular tastes in a somewhat neglected sector of Winter Park
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Royal Caribbean plans to keep unvaccinated guests away by making cruises expensive and uncomfortable for them Read More

  2. NBCUniversal CEO shares a ton of new details on Epic Universe theme park in unexpectedly frank interview Read More

  3. MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell says ‘cyber guys’ will make sure Trump is president by this fall during Tampa rally Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz got roasted by a top U.S. military leader over critical race theory Read More

  5. Watch a squad of cranes chase off a baby alligator in St. Cloud Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 23, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation