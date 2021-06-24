Scranton heads south: 'The Office' cast members announced as special guests at MegaCon

click image Photo courtesy NBC

MegaCon has added four salespeople to their team, and it's more than just your average bean-counters. Organizers announced this week that a quartet of cast members of comfort-watching staplehave been confirmed for this summer's convention in Orlando.From Dunder Mifflin's filed office in Scranton, Orlando fans will get to have face time with David Koechner (Todd Packer), Leslie Baker (Stanley Hudson), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) and Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez).The quartet will participate in a panel discussion as well as the requisite photo ops and signing sessions.cast members join's Christopher Eccleston, William Shatner and Brendan Fraser as just a few of the celebrity guests on hand at this year's convention.MegaCon happens on Aug. 12-15 at the the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now.