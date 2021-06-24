La Jetee Perfumery is having its grand opening this Saturday

click to enlarge Image via La Jetee/Instagram

Some of the exclusive fragrance brands available at La Jetee are Memo Paris, Vilhelm, Amouage, Masque and Etat Libre.

La Jetee Perfumery and Apothecary is having its grand opening this Saturday on June 26 from 12 p.m. to close at Ivanhoe Village, 1217 N Orange Ave.

The perfumery from local business owner Joseph Todd claims to offer unique perfumes that are unavailable anywhere else in the City Beautiful. Todd is a known name in ritzy spaces, as he owns Bauhaus and Hanson's Shoe Repair in downtown Orlando.Todd described his store on its website as "a highly curated boutique perfumery. Offering niche and indie perfumes."According to, the shop's name was inspired by his favorite film,, a 1962 French science fiction film by Chris Marker.