Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Watch a squad of cranes chase off a baby alligator in St. Cloud

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOTS VIA FACEBOOK
  • Screenshots via Facebook

Sometimes little ones have to learn lessons the hard way. That goes double on the rough, rough retention ponds and county roads of St. Cloud, Florida.

It was there that a group of cranes chased a baby alligator across a road and back before the young dinosaur smartly found his way into a pond. (Fun fact: a group of cranes is known as a "dance." These birds had anything but happy feet.)



The whole interaction was captured by Mallery Neptune, who narrated as the animals walked back and forth just beyond a "Slow: Children At Play" sign. She posted the clip to Facebook with the caption "Just a Monday drive to Hobby Lobby."


The cranes had to teach the gator a lesson now, before it got big enough to terrorize a Wendy's or make a trout fisherman consider his mortality.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

