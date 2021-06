Seminole County School Board votes to drop mask mandate

click to enlarge Adobe

Seminole County became the latest Central Florida jurisdiction to end public school mask mandates.

During a meeting on June 23, the Seminole County School Board voted to remove that county's mask mandate for teachers and students in public schools.The removal of the mask mandate is effective immediately. Students and teachers who voluntarily choose to wear masks will still be allowed to cover up.The school board noted in an alert to parents and staff that they would adjust the policy based on recommendations of government agencies."The district and School Board will continue to monitor best practices as outlined by the CDC and governmental health agencies and will adjust/adapt our protocols as needed," they wrote.Orange County's school board is set to weigh whether or not mask mandates should be repealed during their meeting on July 13. Brevard, Volusia and Marion Counties have already dropped their school mask policy.