Orlando's Come Out With Pride invites you to virtual roundtable event tonight

click to enlarge Photo via Aileen Perilla for Orlando Weekly

Come Out With Pride wants you to take a 'seat at the table' on Wednesday evening for a virtual event that explores the personal meanings behind Pride Month for many in our community.Tonight at 7 p.m., the virtual event " Come Out With Pride Presents A Seat at the Table: Pride - More Than a Party " will feature community leaders sharing personal stories of the significance of Pride celebrations in their lives.The panel includes Rob Ward, Ron Lee, Nico Gumbs, Ben Johansson and Roxy Santiago."A Seat at the Table" will be broadcast for free tonight oat 7 p.m. on Come Out With Pride's Facebook and YouTube channel.No RSVP required.