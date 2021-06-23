VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Orlando Weekly's parent company, Euclid Media Group, buys Louisville's LEO Weekly

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge LEO Weekly covers - STAFF
  • staff
  • LEO Weekly covers

We're getting a new sibling.

Euclid Media Group, which owns Orlando Weekly, announced today that it has bought LEO Weekly, an award-winning alt-weekly based in Louisville, Kentucky. The paper was founded in 1990 by John Yarmuth and owned by his son, Aaron Yarmuth, until the sale to EMG.

Like most papers across the country, LEO took a hit during the pandemic, but it managed to push through and has continued to deliver a variety of news, cultural and political coverage.

Outgoing executive editor Aaron Yarmuth, son of LEO founder U.S. Rep. J.D. Yarmuth, announced last month that after seven years leading the paper, he was looking for a buyer.

Yarmuth said the alt-weekly was looking for someone to help it claw back from the pandemic, asked for short proposals, and added that special consideration would be given to potential buyers who “enhance LEO’s future and presence in the community, value creativity, ingenuity and the eccentric spirit, engage the community, protect and enable LEO’s amazing staff to produce the best damn paper in the city, and demonstrate an overriding commitment to having fun.”

“Undeniably the pandemic created historic challenges for the industry, but we are excited to continue and build upon the legacy Aaron and the Yarmuth family have created,” said Chris Keating, COO of Euclid Media Group. “LEO Weekly is essential to the Louisville community, and through the support of the amazing staff and now adding targeted resources, we believe we have a bright future ahead.”

Euclid Media Group "anticipates ushering in fresh print, digital and event marketing strategies, and is pleased to be retaining all current LEO Weekly staff, anticipating hiring additional talent in the coming months," according to the official announcement.

Yarmuth said, “I believe Euclid Media Group’s history, network of media properties, and vision are ideal for LEO to reach its potential. I also appreciate their desire to maintain and build upon the talented, dedicated staff.”

In a phone call, LEO managing editor Scott Recker said that Yarmuth kept the paper’s three-person full-time editorial team in the loop, so news of the sale wasn’t a surprise. As far as he knows all staff will stay in their positions, but Recker said he’s excited about the possibility of injecting new resources into the paper in the near future.

“Everyone here deeply loves the paper,” Recker said. “Louisville has great journalism, and LEO has its own legacy within that. There’s a brilliant art scene, brilliant activists, and on the other side of that coin, we have a lot of problematic leaders, systems and power structures — being able to continue covering that and our community is important.”

The addition of LEO makes 10 publications in Euclid Media Group’s portfolio: As well as Orlando Weekly, the company owns Cleveland Scene, Cincinnati’s CityBeat, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, the San Antonio Current, Detroit’s Metro Times, St. Louis’ Riverfront Times, Out in STL and Out in SA.



