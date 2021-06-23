Later, loser: Orlando renames road named for Confederate general to honor Roberto Clemente

click to enlarge Adobe

A road in Englewood Park was renamed in honor of Roberto Clemente.

As part of the city's ongoing campaign to remove Confederate iconography and apologia, Orlando has unveiled a new street name in Englewood Park. The city opted to replace the name of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson with legendary baseball player Roberto Clemente.

The road runs in front of a middle school that was also previously named for Jackson. Like the street, that school opted to name itself after Clemente. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was on hand for the street sign unveiling at the corner of Englewood Road.

"Thanks to community efforts, we're now able to honor Roberto Clemente, a hero to many, and make our city more welcoming with this newly renamed road," Dyer shared on Twitter. "Each day ... students will get to school via this street that recognizes a humanitarian who uplifted those in need."