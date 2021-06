ZZ Top will play Orlando's Hard Rock Live in November

click image Photo courtesy ZZ Top/Facebook

Legendary blues-rock trio ZZ Top are bringing their impressive beards and oversized bag of hits — "Legs," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Gimme All Your Lovin'"— on the road for " A Celebration With ZZ Top " later this year.Florida somehow forms the spine of the tour, with a whopping so you'll have plenty of chances to see the Top if you feel so inclined to do a road trip (or five) just to hear sun-baked anthem " La Grange " live repeatedly. Or if you want to stay closer to home, you've got a shot to see the beards (guitarist Billy Gibbons and bassist Dusty Hill) and the Beard (drummer Frank Beard) at the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Nov. 11.Tickets are currently on sale and can be had for $49.50-$100.60.