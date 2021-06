Synth-pop stars Erasure return to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center in 2022

click image Photo courtesy Erasure/Facebook

It's been a long time — what is time in 2021 though — but U.K. synth-pop superstars Erasure have announced an Orlando return date next year … in the ornate settings of the Dr. Philips Center once again.The still-unlikely pop star duo Erasure — Andy Bell and Vince Clarke [] — are set to tour Europe later this year behind their newest albumthe 18th release for the project.The 2022 U.S. leg of "The Neon Tour" will, amazingly, kick off in Florida with a trio of dates in Miami, Orlando and St. Pete. The Orlando show, set for Jan. 15, 2022, is happening at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center downtown.Though at first glance, the Dr. Phil may seem an unlikely spot for Erasure to present their hi-NRG anthems, we were there at the 2018 show and it was perfection.Tickets for Erasure go on sale Friday, June 25 through the Dr. Phillips Center