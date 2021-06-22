VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The Heard

Synth-pop stars Erasure return to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center in 2022

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ERASURE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Erasure/Facebook
It's been a long time — what is time in 2021 though — but U.K. synth-pop superstars Erasure have announced an Orlando return date next year … in the ornate settings of the Dr. Philips Center once again.

The still-unlikely pop star duo Erasure — Andy Bell and Vince Clarke [also a founding member of Depeche Mode, wildly] — are set to tour Europe later this year behind their newest album The Neon, the 18th release for the project.



The 2022 U.S. leg of "The Neon Tour" will, amazingly, kick off in Florida with a trio of dates in Miami, Orlando and St. Pete. The Orlando show, set for Jan. 15, 2022, is happening at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center downtown.

Though at first glance, the Dr. Phil may seem an unlikely spot for Erasure to present their hi-NRG anthems, we were there at the 2018 show and it was perfection.

Tickets for Erasure go on sale Friday, June 25 through the Dr. Phillips Center.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Kombu Sushi Ramen serves popular tastes in a somewhat neglected sector of Winter Park
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream wants you to be part of their Scare Squad Read More

  2. Tampa judge blocks CDC order keeping cruise ships from sailing Read More

  3. Hall & Oates, Squeeze to play Tampa in September Read More

  4. Gov. Ron DeSantis' net worth increased 20% during pandemic year Read More

  5. Mike Pence should be heckled everywhere he goes, forever Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation