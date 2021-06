Reggaeton superstar Farruko announces date with Orlando's Amway Center in December

click image Photo courtesy Farruko/Amway

Raggaeton breakout star Farruko this week announced his "LA 167" Tour set to hit arenas around the country starting this autumn. And that includes a date with Orlando in December.Farruko rolls into the Amway Center on Friday, Dec. 4, as part of the 12-city North American run. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster The singer released hisearlier this year and appeared on the soundtrack for summer blockbusterwith the track "Rápido.""I’m very excited to be able to get back on stage after being away for over a year due to the pandemic. I’m also thrilled because this will be my first U.S. arena tour performing at some of the most important arenas in the United States," said Farruko in a press statement. "I promise to give you a show full of energy and great music as you all deserve."