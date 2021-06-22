VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The Heard

Reggaeton superstar Farruko announces date with Orlando's Amway Center in December

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY FARRUKO/AMWAY
  • Photo courtesy Farruko/Amway
Raggaeton breakout star Farruko this week announced his "LA 167" Tour set to hit arenas around the country starting this autumn. And that includes a date with Orlando in December.

Farruko rolls into the Amway Center on Friday, Dec. 4, as part of the 12-city North American run. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.



The singer released his Premium earlier this year and appeared on the soundtrack for summer blockbuster F9 with the track "Rápido."

"I’m very excited to be able to get back on stage after being away for over a year due to the pandemic. I’m also thrilled because this will be my first U.S. arena tour performing at some of the most important arenas in the United States," said Farruko in a press statement. "I promise to give you a show full of energy and great music as you all deserve."



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Kombu Sushi Ramen serves popular tastes in a somewhat neglected sector of Winter Park
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tampa judge blocks CDC order keeping cruise ships from sailing Read More

  2. Mike Pence should be heckled everywhere he goes, forever Read More

  3. SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream wants you to be part of their Scare Squad Read More

  4. Hall & Oates, Squeeze to play Tampa in September Read More

  5. VA head announces plans to offer gender-affirming surgeries to transgender veterans at Orlando Pride event Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation