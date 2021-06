Medical marijuana dispensary planned for just outside Winter Park

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

Winter Park does not allow medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. That hasn't stopped one dispensary from opening as close as they can to the town without getting their eyes red.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. from Quincy, Massachusetts is opening a new location just outside the city at 6840 Aloma Avenue.According to the Orlando Business Journal , The Florida Department of Health's Office of Medical Marijuana Use approved the new location coming on June 18. Based on information from Trulieve's website , they are hiring patient consultants and managers for the new location.Thesaid that Trulieve is also trying to open a medical dispensary at7364 International Drive, according to zoning documents filed with Orange County.Trulieve has gotten approved for more than 85 dispensaries in Florida and so far it has 13 in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties.Clarissa Howard, Winter Park spokeswoman toldthat "city officials do not plan to revisit the ordinance. Cities and counties either can allow or ban dispensaries within their limits under state rules tied to medical marijuana."