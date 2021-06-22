VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Medical marijuana dispensary planned for just outside Winter Park

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Winter Park does not allow medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. That hasn't stopped one dispensary from opening as close as they can to the town without getting their eyes red. 

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. from Quincy, Massachusetts is opening a new location just outside the city at 6840 Aloma Avenue.

Related Florida Supreme Court rejects recreational marijuana ballot amendment over wording (again)
Florida Supreme Court rejects recreational marijuana ballot amendment over wording (again)
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Blogs

According to the Orlando Business Journal, The Florida Department of Health's Office of Medical Marijuana Use approved the new location coming on June 18. Based on information from Trulieve's website, they are hiring patient consultants and managers for the new location.



The Orlando Business Journal said that Trulieve is also trying to open a medical dispensary at the former home of a zombie-themed laser tag attraction, 7364 International Drive, according to zoning documents filed with Orange County.

Trulieve has gotten approved for more than 85 dispensaries in Florida and so far it has 13 in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties.

Clarissa Howard, Winter Park spokeswoman told OBJ that "city officials do not plan to revisit the ordinance. Cities and counties either can allow or ban dispensaries within their limits under state rules tied to medical marijuana."


