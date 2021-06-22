click image Photo courtesy Harlem Globetrotters/Facebook

Addition Financial Arena starting at 7 p.m. Single tickets are $20 but a reduced-price four pack of tickets brings that down to $15. Tickets can be purchased at the venue's website

The Harlem Globetrotters are me embarking on a massive 150-date tour, and fans can only thing of one thing: maybe this is the Washington Generals year.The Globetrotters reimagined "Spread Game" show will incorporate meet-and-greets and further fan interaction into the spectacle. If the Generals captain can't dunk over a 9-year-old in Topeka, they deserve to be laughed at.Expect more of the same stunning basketball tricks and gags that the Globetrotters have showed off for almost a century. Who knows if the new look includes the Generals getting to double-digit wins? The team currently boasts three victories against nearly 20,000 losses. The last of these came in 1971.The show comes to Orlando on July 23. The teams will square off at UCF's