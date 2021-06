Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar is reopening in July

click to enlarge Photo via Cuba Libre Nights Orlando/Facebook

For all the Orlandoans who have missed dancing the night away, a bit of good news.Cuba Libre announced on Monday that they are reopening their restaurant on Pointe Orlando on July 2. Their late night offerings will return on July 9.According to a press release, the restaurant has worked during the pandemic closure to renovate the space. They have updated the outdoor dining area added new sound and light equipment and updated the dance floor.Not only they have been renovating, but they have also been looking for employees. They are offering a welcome bonus of $1000 to new hires.The flashiest new hire is executive chef, Angel Roque. A native of Cuba, he served previously as the executive chef in the Cuba Libre in Washington, D.C.According to their website , the new, improved Cuba Libre will be open for dinner on Wednesday-Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. Their late night dance parties will run on Friday from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. and Saturday from 11 p.m.- 2:30 a.m.