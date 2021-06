Seminole County School Board to cast final vote on face mask rules

click to enlarge Adobe

The Seminole County School Board is set to vote on the county-wide face mask requirement policy in public schools on Tuesday.The board will make a final decision on the face-covering measures during its regular, monthly meeting, according to its agenda.Last Thursday, the school board heard comments from parents and the community, a split group. Some of the participants called for making mask measures entirely voluntary while others asked to keep the requirement in place for younger students, according to WKMG Last week, Volusia County Public Schools voted to make masks optional starting immediately. Brevard, Osceola, Flagler, Lake and Marion c

Counties all have optional mask policies in place. Orange County, home of the largest public school district in Central Florida, will vote on a revised mask policy for their schools on July 13.