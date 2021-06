SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream wants you to be part of their Scare Squad

click image Photo courtesy Howl-O-Scream Orlando/Facebook

The news that Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream event is coming to Orlando via sister theme park SeaWorld made our spooky season. Sure, it may lack some of the finesse of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, but it more than makes up for it in b-movie-style thrills and pureBut what's a spooky theme park without ghosts and ghouls to do the requisite haunting? To that end, SeaWorld is kicking off a summer hiring spree to enlist nearly 600 Scareact … we mean "Scare Squad" members, according to the Orlando Sentinel The theme park is looking for more than a few good (orbad) actors, singers, cancers, stilt walkers, bartenders, Stage techs, carpenters. graphic designers, creepies, crawlies, etc., to fill out the seasonal attraction.Listings are starting to pop up on various job platforms already, with an advertisement posted on LinkedIn for a vocalist for an unspecified stage show, an internal SeaWorld casting call for dancers for a live show, or this LinkedIn posting for scare actors , who can both "startle and scare guests" and "maintain a tidy and safe work area."Howl-O-Scream runs from Sept. 10-Oct. 31 at SeaWorld Orlando. This is the first year the perennial Busch Gardens haunt has crept up I-4 East to the Orlando park. Little has been revealed in the way of themes or scare zones save for a teaser image or two that seems to depict atype monster — a natural fit for SeaWorld …