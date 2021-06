Mike Pence should be heckled everywhere he goes, forever

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/Mike Pence

Mike Pence was heckled during a recent speech in Central Florida. We say it's a good start.

Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting "traitor!" pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021

The title of "Congressperson" should come with an informal title of "Hey, shithead!" to be deployed by constituents whenever they see fit. (Mike Pence should still hear it more than most, if only because swear words likely make his vampirically pale ears turn red.)

Mike Pence was heckled at an evangelical conference in Kissimmee last week. While speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference at the Gaylord Palms resort, Pence was briefly shouted over by conservatives yelling "traitor."The attendees were presumably upset by Pence's relative moderate position in the Trumpist GOP (and his decision not to use his office as Vice President to overturn the results of an election he and Donald Trump lost).While we disagree with their motivations, we support the idea of heckling the former Indiana governor any time he deigns to show his face in public. He's a bigot who has done everything in his power to make the lives of LGBTQ people and women harder. He signed laws to reinstate mandatory minimum sentences for drug convictions at a time when even some members of his own party are rethinking the drug war. He is a monster who has only made life worse for significant chunks of the US population.Beyond that, he's pretty easy to bully. He calls his wife "mother" and once wrote an op-ed fearing that Mulan would brainwash America's youth. A Melvin who was this close to the button deserves an atomic wedgie.Lest you think we're biased merely against evangelical Republicans, we should clarify that just about every representative in the US government needs a razz. We are indiscriminate in our belief that all politicians deserve a fair bit of heckling and maybe a thrown milkshake or two from the rabble they claim to represent.If the Democrats and Republicans are going to conspire to make life consistently more terrible for anyone who makes less than $1M per year, they should be afraid to wear white on the street. While they tend only to hear the concerns of your terrible bosses , they technically work for you. Feel free to be a horrible employer yourself, if just for a little while.