VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 18, 2021

The Heard

Country scion turned rapper Struggle Jennings to play Orlando's Will's Pub in July

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 4:36 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GLORY DAYS PRESENTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Glory Days Presents/Facebook
Hick-hop troubadour and scion of country royalty Struggle Jennings, is much like his descendants hitting the open road to play some music, and Will's Pub is in the man's sonic crosshairs come July.

On Saturday, July 31, Jennings headlines Will's along with Brianna Harness
and Caitlynne Curtis as part of his "Troubadour of Troubled Souls Tour" kicking off July 15 in Cleveland [rocks!].



Jennings, the grandson of Jessi Colter, step-grandson of Waylon Jennings and nephew of Shooter Jennings, doesn't just coast off his rich musical legacy. He has followed his own distinctive creative path, eschewing straight country for a rootsy take on hip-hop which, along with collaborations with Yealwofl and Jelly Roll,  has won him a fair amount of notice and acclaim.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Kombu Sushi Ramen serves popular tastes in a somewhat neglected sector of Winter Park
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ivanhoe Village's The Pinery to open on Monday Read More

  2. Florida Supreme Court rejects recreational marijuana ballot amendment over wording (again) Read More

  3. Central Florida's Girl Scouts are sitting on 214,000 unsold cookies (not literally) Read More

  4. Donald Trump supporter defaces Pride Month intersection in Florida to celebrate former president's birthday Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending law enforcement officers to the US-Mexico border Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation