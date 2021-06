Country scion turned rapper Struggle Jennings to play Orlando's Will's Pub in July

click image Photo courtesy Glory Days Presents/Facebook

Hick-hop troubadour and scion of country royalty Struggle Jennings, is much like his descendants hitting the open road to play some music, and Will's Pub is in the man's sonic crosshairs come July.On Saturday, July 31, Jennings headlines Will's along with Brianna Harnessand Caitlynne Curtis as part of his "Troubadour of Troubled Souls Tour" kicking off July 15 in Cleveland []. Jennings , the grandson of Jessi Colter, step-grandson of Waylon Jennings and nephew of Shooter Jennings, doesn't just coast off his rich musical legacy. He has followed his own distinctive creative path, eschewing straight country for a rootsy take on hip-hop which, along with collaborations with Yealwofl and Jelly Roll, has won him a fair amount of notice and acclaim.