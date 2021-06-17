Valencia College adjuncts vote to form a union after years-long push

click to enlarge Photo via Valencia College

Several adjuncts who “You can’t really survive on an adjunct salary,” Dr. Joseph Angley, who teaches in the school's Biological Sciences department, told Orlando Weekly Several adjuncts who spoke to Orlando Weekly ahead of the vote reported having a second job outside of the school to make ends meet, including Angley.

Adjunct professors at Valencia College officially voted to form a union, capping off a years-long push from the institution's contract-worker faculty.Though supporters among the adjuncts have advocated for collective bargaining for years, the final vote that closed on Wednesday was still close. The official tally of the votes came to 343-308 in favor of unionization.The adjunct workforce is no minor concern at Valencia. Adjuncts make up nearly 70% of the institution's faculty and typically receive $2,000 per three-credit course. Considering that the semesters at Valencia are four months long, this works out to $500/month per course taught, a starvation wage almost anywhere but particularly in pricey Central Florida.The successful vote will form a union under the Service Employees International Union, a widespread group that represents millions of employees in healthcare and public services. The Faculty Forward branch under which the adjuncts will unionize already represents 54,000 faculty members in higher education across the US and Canada. The SEIU reports that 10,000 faculty members at universities and colleges throughout the state of Florida have unionized.