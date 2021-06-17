VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 31!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 17, 2021

The Heard

Orlando music venues still waiting on federal aid after months of federal bureaucratic gridlock

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge JPEGMafia at Will's Pub - a prime example of the magic of events at small venues - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • JPEGMafia at Will's Pub - a prime example of the magic of events at small venues
It's been nearly two months since applications were first due for lifesaving grants for shuttered music venues and concert halls, and of $16 billion available from the Small Business Association for these venues, only the monetary equivalent of a trickle of water in a desert has been awarded.

This ride has been a very frustrating one for local venue owners and music promoters and performing arts organizations, who have yet to see tangible economic relief from the SBA-administered Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program created by the American Rescue Plan six months ago.



Of nearly 14,000 application submitted by independent venue owners and concert promoters from around the country, only just over 400 has been approved as of this week. (And around half haven't even been looked at yet,) The place seems a bit lackadaisical for what is intended as emergency relief.

“We remain dismayed that the life raft given to our industry by Congress back in December has yet to be implemented, “ said Ken Stein, President and CEO for the League of Historic American Theatres, in a press statement. “The funds are there. They have been there for six months. They need to be disbursed.”

The SVOG program has been plagued by internal issues from the jump. SBA has acknowledged the delays in processing on their end to stakeholders. And that's not even taking into account the online system crash in early April, which took down the application portal for weeks and left many frustrated applicants to start the complicated application process again from square one.

Congress appears to be listening, at the very least. This week, U.S. Rep Val Demings from Orlando joined a bipartisan group of representatives in sending a letter to the SBA urging quick action in disbursing funds under SVOG.

“We are hearing from venue operators who are days away from closing their doors if these funds are not sent soon. These small businesses not only provide good jobs and contribute economically to our local communities, they contribute to the spirit and local culture as well. We must act now,” read the letter.

Despite a self-imposed June 9 deadline to start rapidly disbursing funds to businesses most grievously impacted by the pandemic and resulting closures, venues and promoters have been left to twist in the wind again, with little in the way of concrete action from SBA.

"We’ve received nothing. The SBA has missed their own deadlines. Businesses have been struggling for 15 months. The funding was passed six months ago. This is inexcusable," a regional Florida promoter told Orlando Weekly on condition of anonymity. "Belated promises to actually do the job they were tasked with six months ago is not a solution to anything."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not concerned about new coronavirus variants Read More

  2. An Orlando gamer recreated Tanqueray’s in ‘The Sims’ (cigarette smoke not included) Read More

  3. ZooTampa's Stingray Bay will not reopen after 12 stingrays died of gas bubble disease Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending law enforcement officers to the US-Mexico border Read More

  5. Royal Caribbean delays first cruise from Florida after crewmembers test positive for coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation