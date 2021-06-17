Maitland's Enzian Theater screens Devo concert film next week

click image Photo courtesy MusicFilmWeb/YouTube

Devo Live

In the arc of Devo's long music career, they've been perceived by the general public as new-wave agitators, then quirky guys in red hats on MTV, and then () soothsayers of civilization's slow decline. (De-evolution, if you will.) Next week, Matiland's Enzian Theater will screen the concert filmwherein the band revisit early, apocalyptic musical sacraments of de-evolution in front of a live audience.Recorded in 2014 at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, this performance/documentary captures Devo paying musical tribute to founder member Robert “Bob 2” Casale with a set of early obscurities, music that would both shape their peculiar sonic mythos (with characters like Booji Boy, etc.) and set the stage for the bigger hits that would yet come - "Whip It" and "Through Being Cool," etc.On Monday, June 21, the Enzian screensfor one night only as part of their Music Mondays partnership with Park Ave. CDs and WPRK. Make sure you arrive early, as Landon Noland will be performing music — though not Devo covers — at the adjoining Eden Bar starting at 6:30 p.m..