Ivanhoe Village's The Pinery to open on Monday

Ivanhoe Village's newest restaurant The Pinery will open its doors on Monday, June 21.The Pinery is part of Orlando's ongoing modernization. The new restaurant sits in the ground floor of a luxe high-rise built on the edge of Lake Ivanhoe. But the team behind it are hoping to offset their status as markers of new Orlando with a restaurant that's deeply focused on the past.The cuisine, handled by Santiago's Bodega veteran Naomi Freeman, will focus on fresh Florida foods . The upscale eatery is full of nods to the past, from the name itself (referencing the area's past as a pineapple farm) on down to architectural touches salvaged from Orlando's past. Diners will enter the swanky, retro restaurant through a passageway that includes bronze gates from the former First National Bank of Orlando.The Pinery has yet to share hours or a menu.