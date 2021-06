Investigate all things Skunk Ape at the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference this summer in Lakeland

click image Image courtesy Great Florida Bigfoot Conference/Facebook

Cryptozoologists, investigators and mythbusters alike are heading south for the summer to the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference , going down in Lakeland in July. (Surely a Bigfoot-friendly city if there ever was one.)The focus will be on all things Bigfoot and (of more pressing importance locally) Skunk Ape at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland during this one-day event on July 10.The guest list includes headliners Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay from the Animal Planet seriesRyan "RPG" Golembeske fromand the Discovery Channel'st, as well as local experts in the Bigfoot and Skunk Ape phenomena Stacy Brown, David Sidoti and Robert Robinson.Pointedly not invited, sadly, is Gatorland's safety-conscious Social Distancing Skunk Ape The organizers' inaugural event, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference in 2019, drew nearly 1,600 attendees. Tickets for the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference are available now.