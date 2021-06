Girl Scouts still have 214,000 unsold cookies sitting in Central Florida warehouse

click to enlarge Image via Adobe Stock

The Girl Scouts of Citrus still have an astronomical amount of cookies on hand. Even though the numbers of cookies unsold has dwindled since we last checked , the group is still sitting on 214,000 boxes.Now that the season of cookie sales has been extended, there are a couple of new ways to help offload these delicious treats.People can go to the Scout's website and donate cookies for Give Kids the World (they ask for a minimum donation of 1 case). They will be sending the donation on June 29.If people want to enjoy some of the cookies themselves, they can fill out a cookie interest form to secure a few out-of-season samoas.Lastly, businesses can help out by becoming a "cookie champion." The Scouts have 3 levels from Bronze to Gold (50 to 150 boxes) available.