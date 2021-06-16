VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 31!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The Heard

Synth-pop pioneers OMD to kick off 2022 U.S. tour in Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge OMD in Orlando, 2018 - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • OMD in Orlando, 2018
British synth-pop innovators Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark are returning to these shores next year for a 40th anniversary North American tour. Yes, they will be returning to play Orlando, but they must have really had a good time when they played here in 2018, because the City Beautiful will be the first date on the jaunt!

OMD will be marking both their band's middle age with the "Souvenir" tour (named after the 1981 tribute to Ian Curtis of Joy Division), a greatest-hits romp that, yes, kicks off at the Plaza Live on Friday, April 22, 2022. The only other Florida date is a show in St. Pete the next night.



OMD, still led by founding members Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys, last played in Orlando in 2018 at the Beacham, a show that TLU's Bao Le-Huu called "a marvel of agelessness."



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. World's richest woman MacKenzie Scott gifts $40M to UCF Read More

  2. Wild Florida doubles size of its drive-thru safari after it proved to be a pandemic hit Read More

  3. Florida Gov. signs mandated 'moment of silence' in public schools Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not concerned about new coronavirus variants Read More

  5. White Castle reopens ghost kitchen in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation