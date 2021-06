Synth-pop pioneers OMD to kick off 2022 U.S. tour in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

OMD in Orlando, 2018

British synth-pop innovators Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark are returning to these shores next year for a 40th anniversary North American tour. Yes, they will be returning to play Orlando, but they must have really had a good time when they played here in 2018, because the City Beautiful will be the first date on the jaunt!OMD will be marking both their band's middle age with the " Souvenir " tour (named after the 1981 tribute to Ian Curtis of Joy Division), a greatest-hits romp that, yes, kicks off at the Plaza Live on Friday, April 22, 2022. The only other Florida date is a show in St. Pete the next night.OMD, still led by founding members Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys, last played in Orlando in 2018 at the Beacham, a show that TLU's Bao Le-Huu called "a marvel of agelessness."