World's richest woman MacKenzie Scott gifts $40M to UCF

It's not exactly eating the rich, but MacKenzie Scott's new donation to the University of Central Florida will allow students to eat for quite some time.
An unrestricted $40 million gift from Scott is the largest ever received in the history of the university. The gift was part of a $2.7 billion philanthropy blitz
that donated to 286 arts organizations, historic venues, social justice initiatives and universities. The donations were made in the name of Scott and her husband Dan Jewett. UCF reports that the $40 million will go into their endowment to fund scholarships and research.
“We are honored by Ms. Scott and Mr. Jewett’s trust and confidence in the University of Central Florida,” UCF President Alexander Cartwright shared in a statement. “Their transformational gift validates the work of our faculty and staff to foster student success and these funds will enable us to further increase our impact for generations of students. This unrestricted investment will accelerate our trajectory toward becoming the world’s leading public metropolitan research university and inspire others to invest in building a better future for our students and society.”
Scott, author and ex-wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, instantly became the richest woman on planet Earth following her divorce in 2019
. With an ownership stake of four percent in the megacorporation, her individual net worth skyrocketed to nearly $40 billion. She has given away sizable chunks of that wealth in philanthropic efforts.
While the $40 million will do UCF a lot of good, it can never compare to the effect that portions of wealth like Scott's and Bezos' could do if it was properly taxed
and used in the service of providing more humane lives for all Americans. A system designed so that no one person could amass such obscene wealth, one that instead offered all people the right to the fruits of their labor, would be even better.
In our current system where we're left thankful for the scraps dropped by history's biggest cheats, all we can hope is that the UCF funding help creates some future comrades in the fight against exploitation. And we're willing to admit that Scott's move is a damn sight better than using your money to piss off into outer space
.
–
