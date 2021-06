'Skate of Emergency' pop-up skate park and roller rink coming to the Milk District

click image Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Because sometimes you've justto skate, the Milk District's Plaza Live will be hosting a pop-up combo skate park and skating rink at the end of the month. Skate of Emergency " will provide the miniature wheel-inclined among us to get some fresh air and wind-in-the-hair action to support a good cause. All proceeds from the event go towards Tasty Chomp's efforts to provide meals for vaccination site workers and volunteers, and a school supplies drive for Central Florida Leadership Academy,The Plaza Live's parking lot will be taken over for the afternoon by a pop-up skate course designed by Galactic G, and pop-up roller floor courtesy Moonlight Roller."Skate of Emergency" happens on Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. It's free or you can drop a few dollars for access to the VIP Bar Lounge