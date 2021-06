Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez headlines arena show in Orlando on July 4

click image Photo courtesy Yeison Jiméne/Facebook

You might want to consider switching up the usual July 4 holiday routine and take in some sonic fireworks instead. Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez will be bringing his 'Aventurero Tour' to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena on Independence Day and it should be pretty spectacular. Jiménez's tour might be kicking off in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 25, but Florida gets pride of place on the run of dates with a holiday weekend stand in Miami on July 3 and Orlando on July 4.Earlier this year, Billboard praised Jiménez as "one of the promising newcomers of the 'popular Colombian music' movement, which incorporates Regional Mexican with traditional Colombian music."Tickets for the Aventurero Orlando stop are on sale now through Tickemaster . Opening the show are El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico and Binomio de Oro.