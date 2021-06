White Castle reopens ghost kitchen in Orlando

click to enlarge Via White Castle/Facebook

Just over a month after it unveiled its megastore, White Castle has re-opened a ghost kitchen. The new kitchen allows customers to place up to 10 online orders at a time without having to wait in line at the main location, which is the largest White Castle in the country.The kitchen had previously opened in February, but it was so popular that the company had to take some pressure off the venue by shutting it down until the White Castle's main store inauguration on May 3rd . The demand remained high, as the shop broke the company's record for single-day burger sales in the first 24 hours of operation.The new kitchen is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day for pick-ups only at 18 North Dollins Ave. Online orders can be place on the White Castle website