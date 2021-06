Portillo's opens Orlando location tomorrow

click to enlarge Courtesy of Portillo's

Orlando's first Portillo's opens on June 15.

The first Portillo's in the Orlando area is finally, mercifully, opening its doors tomorrow. On June 15 at 10 a.m., the Italian beef and hot dog chain will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and officially welcome Orlandoans in.The chain restaurant was originally scheduled to open in March, though that ambitious estimate was blown away with the announcement that the opening would be postponed indefinitely . More recently, the chain shared a revised opening date that they seem to have managed.For those in the know, Portillo's has been open for a little while. The company secretly went into a soft-opening mode in the last few weeks, serving customers as a way to iron out the kinks and train staff ahead of the June 15 grand opening.The restaurant at 7715 Palm Parkway will be open with zero caveats at 10:30 a.m, just across the plaza from another new addition to the Orlando junk food scene.