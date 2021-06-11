FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Heard

Friday, June 11, 2021

The Heard

Suwannee Roots Revival returns in October with Steep Canyon Rangers, Sam Bush Band

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SUWANNEE ROOTS REVIVAL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Suwannee Roots Revival/Instagram

Suwannee Roots Revival will return to their namesake park for a fifth year this October.

This year's lineup will include many bluegrass, folk and roots big-timers like the Sam Bush Band, jam act Leftover Salmon, bluegrass noodlers The Infamous Stringdusters and Steve Martin collaborators Steep Canyon Rangers.



click to enlarge The Suwannee Roots Revival will return to Live Oak from Ocrober 14-17. - POSTER VIA SUWANNEE ROOTS REVIVAL
  • Poster via Suwannee Roots Revival
  • The Suwannee Roots Revival will return to Live Oak from Ocrober 14-17.
"It's incredibly exciting to be returning to our beloved Suwannee and especially to my favorite place to hear music— the natural Amphitheater,” said fest host Beth Judy. “This Roots is a true revival as we bring our amazing community back together after such dramatic and tough times experienced this past year.

Tickets for the three-day festival will go on sale on Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m.



