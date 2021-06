Pop-up Jam Hot Chicken finds permanent home in Winter Park

click to enlarge Photo via Hot Jam Chicken

The hot chicken pop-up Jam Hot Chicken has been showing up wherever there's space since 2017, but its days of traveling around the Orlando area are over.According to a report from the, the chicken spot will open up a brick-and-mortar shop in Winter Park this summer. The new home of Jam Hot will be in Hannibal Square at 400 W. New England Ave.Hot Jam has been at it for a minute, and the competition has stiffened in that time. Even with many chicken sandwich shops opening in the city, Hot Jam did well enough to upgrade.