Gatorland's capybara siblings are getting a new home at park's Flamingo Island

Gatorland's capybara brothers Ben and Jerry have grown a lot since arriving at the park last October. The brothers currently tip the scales at 50 pounds and need a bigger home.Gatorland just announced that they will be moving the aquatic rodents from the Barnyard Petting Zoo to a new home at the park's Flamingo Island.Since the brothers are now 50 pounds each, they are ready for the adult life, but are still expected to grow another 10 to 20 pounds according to Danielle Lucas, Director of Animal Care at Gatorland.We know what you are thinking. Yes, you will be able to visit them (along with a whole flock of the titular flamingoes).The park has exciting plans for these celebrity capybaras. For now, the new area is going to allow them to swim in a large pond and all the guests can go watch them live their dayfrom the boardwalk. Once they get used to their new home, people will have the opportunity to feed them and pet them again.