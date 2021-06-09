FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Luma on Park files lawsuit against former landlord seeking return to restaurant space, potentially millions in damages

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge FOUNDRY COMMERCIAL
  • Foundry Commercial

Beloved and shuttered Winter Park institution Luma on Park is far from your typical coronavirus closure. In a new lawsuit filed against their one-time landlord, the culinary crossroads of the Orlando area laid out a wild story, claiming they were forced out of the space by a "diabolical" patriarch who was jealously and vindictively guarding his assets from the rest of his family.

Luma on Park's attorneys claim in the lawsuit that Bill Battaglia, in his role as head of the company that oversaw the property, acted erratically and without the input of his family or business partners in dealing with Luma in recent years. They say that Battaglia attempted to increase their rent by over 90% with little regard to the market rate of the surrounding area and note the ongoing feud between Battaglia and his family members as Bill's motivation.



The lawsuit cites court cases between members of the Battaglia family where other offshoots of the clan claim to have been cut out of inheritances or physically locked out of offices. Bill and his brother Robert themselves were both scions of a local citrus magnate, Sylvester Battaglia, who passed away in 2004.

Luma claims that an irrational Battaglia was both attempting to devalue assets that might benefit his allegedly estranged family and using negotiations with Luma around the space to flex his muscles. His high demands placed on Luma regarding payments during the coronavirus crisis were seen by the restaurant as a way to show his family he's still in charge of their various business holdings.

Luma is seeking damages that could total more than $5 million and is asking to return to their former restaurant space, as they believe the process of their removal was improper and illegal.

Plans have been announced for a new Mediterranean restaurant in the space from a Miami-based ownership group. The pending lawsuit, of course, complicates things.


Orlando Weekly has reached out to representatives of both named defendants in the case and will update this story with any response.


