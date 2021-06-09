FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Brockhampton announce 2022 show in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 11:54 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY HARD ROCK LIVE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Hard Rock Live/Facebook
Erstwhile postmodern boy-band Brockhampton have announced a North American tour set for next year and there's a return to Orlando in the cards.

As part of the "Here Right Now" tour, Brockhampton will touch down at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando on Friday, March 11, 2022. Tour support comes from Jean Dawson, Paris, TX & HVN. This will be one of only two chances for Florida fans to check the group out — the other being Miami on March 12.



The hip-hop collective will be bringing music from their newest album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine to the masses in Europe and the U.S. for the duration of this tour.

Tickets go on sale June 11 at a.m. for the Orlando show and will run you $42.50-$69.50.



