Brockhampton announce 2022 show in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live

Erstwhile postmodern boy-band Brockhampton have announced a North American tour set for next year and there's a return to Orlando in the cards.As part of the " Here Right Now " tour, Brockhampton will touch down at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando on Friday, March 11, 2022. Tour support comes from Jean Dawson, Paris, TX & HVN. This will be one of only two chances for Florida fans to check the group out — the other being Miami on March 12.The hip-hop collective will be bringing music from their newest albumto the masses in Europe and the U.S. for the duration of this tour.Tickets go on sale June 11 at a.m. for the Orlando show and will run you $42.50-$69.50.