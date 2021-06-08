FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Walt Disney World shares details about Taste of Epcot Festival coming in July

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World

Just being back open is enough for the park-starved Disney adults around these parts, but Walt Disney World didn't get its reputation by slouching. The House of Mouse are carrying on like normal, with tons of events and experiences in the works. It's into that space that Disney just shared info about the return of their beloved Taste of Epcot food festival.

While full menus are still under wraps until closer to the July 15 launch date, Disney shared to its official park blog that available cuisines will include Hawai’i, Australia, Germany, Canada and Greece. The park added that new "concepts" were coming for their Moroccan and American areas. Other new sites and tastes include the Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience, Lobster Landing, a Kenyan area, The Swanky Saucy Swine,  Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina and Noodle Exchange.



In addition to the expansive list of new food and drink experiences, this year's TOE will bring back the jam. The Jammin' Chefs, Mariachi Cobre and other acts will play concerts during the fest's run. Taste will take up most of the rest of the year, running until November 20.



