Vibra Urbana reveals more headliners for summer reggaeton festival in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy Myke Towers/Facebook

Myke Towers

The Vibra Urbana Music Festival — set for Orlando this summer — has added seven more artists to its roster, finalizing the lineup for what they're hoping will be "Florida's biggest reggaeton festival."This last group of artists added are Myke Towers, Jowell y Randy, Cazzu, Luar La L, Hozwal, Dimelo Flow, Gigolo y La Exce, Jay Maly, Eix and VF7.Vibrana Urbana debuted last year in Miami and promptly sold out, and has moved up to Central Florida for this year's year's edition. Early demand for tickets led to the fest being expanded from one to two days.Vibra Urbana will take place on the weekend of July 31-Aug. 1 at the Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds (outdoors). Weekend passes for Vibra Urbana are currently on sale.Festival organizers state that hey will work with local and state officials to observe safety and health protocols currently in place.