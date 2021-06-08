FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The Heard

The Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat team up for a very 'Alternative Nation' pre-Halloween show in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM

click image THe Toadies - PHOTO COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Photo courtesy the artist
  • THe Toadies
Disney Springs' House of Blues is getting back to business with touring shows again, and this 1990s alt-rock-tastic lineup of the Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat is a good case in point. The twosome will be coming to town right before Halloween with a few treats at the ready for hardcore fans.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the 120 Minutes staples will co-headline the House of Blues, and each will do a full-album set of a highlight from their respective discographies. Fort Lauderdale is the only other Florida date for this two-month North American trek.



The Toadies will be playing their 1994 breakthrough album Rubberneck in full and Reverend Horton Heat are going to run through their 1994 Al Jourgensen-produced gem Liquor in the Front.

"I've said it a hundred times, but when we made this record I never expected anything like the reception it received and am always blown away by the way the fans have kept it going," says Toadies frontman Vaden Todd Lewis to Brooklyn Vegan.

Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Thursday, June 10.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates suspension of Rebekah Jones shortly after signing social media deplatforming law Read More

  2. Chicken Guy! by Guy Fieri will open in the old Steak 'n Shake space in Winter Park Read More

  3. Just look at the price jump on this Colonialtown home Read More

  4. Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget vetoes took money from Ocoee massacre documentary, Mead Gardens nature trail Read More

  5. Creative City Project announces stacked 2021-2022 season of immersive events starting in July Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation