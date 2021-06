The Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat team up for a very 'Alternative Nation' pre-Halloween show in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy the artist

THe Toadies

Disney Springs' House of Blues is getting back to business with touring shows again, and this 1990s alt-rock-tastic lineup of the Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat is a good case in point. The twosome will be coming to town right before Halloween with a few treats at the ready for hardcore fans.On Friday, Oct. 29, thestaples will co-headline the House of Blues, and each will do a full-album set of a highlight from their respective discographies. Fort Lauderdale is the only other Florida date for this two-month North American trek.The Toadies will be playing their 1994 breakthrough albumin full and Reverend Horton Heat are going to run through their 1994 Al Jourgensen-produced gem"I've said it a hundred times, but when we made this record I never expected anything like the reception it received and am always blown away by the way the fans have kept it going," says Toadies frontman Vaden Todd Lewis to Brooklyn Vegan Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Thursday, June 10.