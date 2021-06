Orlando's CityArts kicks off free movie screening program with 'Jurassic Park' tonight

click to enlarge Screenshot via Universal

CityArts will host a screening of 'Jurassic Park' tonight.

click to enlarge Image via CityArts/Facebook

click to enlarge

Technicolor Tuesdays at CityArts is a new initiative that is going to play free movies every first Tuesday of the month. And to start this month right, they are showing the '90s classic,. The pre-show starts at 8 p.m. and the film begins at 8:30 p.m.The best thing is that it will have the feel of a movie theater by having a concession stand with beer, wine, soda, candy and popcorn. Local artist Stemberger will be there showcasing original art like this movie-inspired work.Even though the event is free, you must register online on their website as spots are limited. Organizers can validate parking in the Library Garage for up to 3 hours.